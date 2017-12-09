Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Firs School in Chester was delighted to be awarded first place at the Independent Schools Association Film and Digital Art Competition.

This national competition was launched last year and allows pupils from across the UK to embrace the creative potential of the new technologies available.

Entries were via art, media and ICT departments.

The Newton school was delighted to win the category ‘Film Shorts Key Stage 2 and under’ with their entry: The Firs School Minecraft Model, The Firs School.

Director at The Firs School Tim Longman said: “We were inspired to do the project when we obtained detailed scale plans of the school for our new hall. This enabled us to make and plan the Minecraft model and the children really took to it, even down to details such as pictures in Mrs Davies’ office and sinks in the technology room as well as a working lift as we have in the new hall. The model was so good we felt we had to showcase it by making a film and we’re delighted that the judges agreed with us by awarding us winners in their national competition.”