Firefighters were called to rescue a cow which got stuck in a lake in Northwich.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service crews were called to Moss Lane in Northwich at 3.50pm on Sunday (July 8) after receiving a report of the animal in distress.

Specialist firefighters from the animal rescue unit and rope rescue team removed the cow from the water using ropes.

Crews were at the scene for approximately three hours.

One fire engine attended from Northwich, the animal rescue unit from Bollington and the rope rescue unit from Lymm.