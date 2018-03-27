Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four fire crews battled for three and a half hours to put out a blaze at a perfume factory on Sealand Road in Chester .

Firefighters from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to fragrance manufacturer Ungerer at 2.20am today (Tuesday, March 27) where they discovered a fork lift truck had set alight in the building's loading area.

Four crew members had to wearing breathing apparatus and they used two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire as well as a large fan to clear smoke from the property.

The fire was fully extinguished by 6am.

