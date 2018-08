Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Four fire engines were called to a blaze at a flat in Newtown in the early hours of this morning (Thursday, August 2).

One fire engine from Chester, one from Powey Lane and two from Ellesmere Port attended the scene on the fourth floor in a high rise flat tower block on Leadworks Lane.

A spokesperson for Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service said the fire is believed to have been caused by a carelessly discarded cigarette on the balcony of the flat.