Tomorrow (Tuesday, April 10) is the last day of the popular Free after 3 parking discount in Chester city centre .

New charges come into effect the following day at council-run car parks.

Amended prices are already in place in Ellesmere Port town centre after Free after 3 was scrapped on Wednesday of last week (April 4).

The Labour -controlled council’s decision to axe Free after 3 from the Market, Delamere and Brook Street (St Anne Street) car parks in Chester proved particularly controversial with the business community and Tory opposition.

In future charges will apply after 3pm, making parking more expensive for people visiting the city in the afternoon and evening.

But the council says its action plan should ensure parking in Chester is fit for purpose and positively contributes to the city’s economy.

The changes aim to support short stay parking in central car parks, discourage commuters from parking for extended hours in areas where demand is high and encourage longer stay parking at the city’s outer facilities.

CWaC claims the new arrangements will usher in simplified and reduced rates:

■ Trinity Street – reduced tariff for up to two hours’ stay

■ Cuppin Street – reduced tariff for up to one hour stay

■ Garden Lane – cheaper for stays of up to and over six hours

Outside the old Free after 3 period, the council claims:

■ Market – cheaper for stays up to and over six hours

■ Delamere Street – cheaper for stays of up to and over six hours

■ Brook Street car park (St Anne Street) – cheaper for stays of up to and over six hours

A flat rate of £5 all day will be introduced at Little Roodee and Watergate Street to encourage longer stay use. Cheap and simple flat rate evening tariffs will be available at all car parks.

Charges are being introduced at the Hoole shoppers’ car park in Bishop Street – 50p for up to 2 hours; £1 for 2 to 4 hours and £1 after 6pm – and a maximum length of stay of four hours up to 6pm.

Parking at Walker Street car park in Hoole will be for permit holders only.

A maximum length of stay of four hours up to 6pm will be brought in at the Sandy Lane Car Park. Public parking charges at Christleton Road Car Park in Boughton will be unchanged.

Disabled persons (Blue Badge holders) will continue to be able to park without charge at all locations for four hours on any day.

Frodsham Street and Hamilton Place car parks are reserved principally for disabled persons (blue badge holders) and remain unchanged. Blue badge holders who are borough residents will also be able to continue to park without charge at pay on exit (ANPR) car parks for four hours on any day.

CWaC says its plan, designed to better manage car parking demand across the city, is part of the council’s 15-year parking strategy.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “With our action plan for Chester we are addressing the issues facing residents who live in areas where commuters regularly park, introducing the right offers in the right places to encourage visitors, improving disabled provision, and reducing congestion and air pollution.

“Our Park and Ride service into the city will be free every Wednesday from 2pm, beginning on Wednesday 11 April. Future plans also include the introduction of an ‘app’ to allow businesses to pay for all or a proportion of a customer’s parking charge; most likely to be linked to how much they spend. This will be ready to trial from mid-April.”