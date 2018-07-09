Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fire crews dealt with a fire in a field in Frodsham just six days after a grass blaze brought chaos to the town.

Firefighters were called to a fire on the edge of a forest and a field on Waterloo Lane, Frodsham on Sunday (July 8) at 5pm.

Crews used two hose reel jets and a thermal imaging camera to extinguish the fire which involved approximately 50m of grass and hedge.

One fire engine attended from Winsford, one from Powey Lane and one from Ellesmere Port.

On Monday (July 2) a grass fire broke out near the railway line in Helsby causing major disruption to the village and the neighbouring town of Frodsham.

The blaze brought major disruption to power supplies in both communities, affecting libraries, traffic lights and Helsby High School.