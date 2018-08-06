Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic is currently being held on the Manchester-bound carriageway of the M56 following a collision involving a motorcyclist.

The accident, reported about 2.30pm on Monday (August 6), happened east of Stretton between junctions 10 and 9.

Cheshire Police said paramedics are on scene. A female rider has come off her bike but is sitting up.

Latest information is the air ambulance is landing in an adjacent filed and traffic remains held.

Highways England is warning drivers to 'expect delays'. Delays are currently back to junction 11.