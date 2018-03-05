Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 72-year-old woman is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Chester.

The pedestrian was struck by a car on St Oswald's Way at 9.38pm on Saturday (March 3) and was rushed to Aintree Hosptal where she is currently in a serious but stable condition.

Police are appealing for two men who were walking on Brook Street at the time of the collision and may have seen it to come forward and speak to police.

If you have any information about the incident then please contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 802 of 03/03/18 .