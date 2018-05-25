Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle and another vehicle near Ellesmere Port .

An ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the accident which happened at the traffic light junction of the A41 and Whitby Lane, close to Backford , about 3.30pm.

Witnesses report seeing the motorcyclist being flung through the air although the casualty, who was later seen lying on the ground, appeared to be moving .

North West Ambulance Service said a female patient has been taken by ambulance to the Countess of Chester Hospital . Her condition is not known.

The Ellesmere Port-bound carriageway of Whitby Lane appears to be blocked at the moment.