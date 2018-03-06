Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for information after a father and son were viciously attacked during a robbery at a convenience store in Ellesmere Port.

The incident happened at around 8.10pm on Friday (March 2) when an unknown man entered Nathan's Food and Wine store on Regent Street, and approached the counter where the 52-year-old shop owner and his 17-year-old son were working.

The suspect threatened the men, demanding that they open the till and as the father bent down towards the till, he was struck on the head with a metal object.

When the man’s son attempted to fend off the suspect, he too was hit on the head.

The suspect then hit the shop owner on the head for a second time before fleeing the store empty handed.

Police say the suspect is described as a white man, between 5’6” and 5’10” tall who was wearing a dark coloured top and light coloured bottoms with his face covered.

Detective Constable Stuart Wood said: “This was a terrifying ordeal for the two men involved, one of whom has sustained serious injuries, and we are committed to doing all that we can to trace the person responsible. Both men are now recovering at home with their family.

“We are currently following a number of lines of enquiry in relation to the incident and I’m keen to hear from anyone who believes that they may have any information which could assist our investigation.

“I’m also keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and believes that they may have witnessed the offender fleeing the scene.”

Anyone with any information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 916 of March 2, 2018. Information can also be passed anonymously, via Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111.