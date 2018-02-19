Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

American travel expert Dennis Callan has toured the world, but his trip to Chester in 1992 remains one of his all-time favourites.

This World Traveller video he made during his whistle-stop tour of our city explores its stunning heritage and history in all its glory, with some help from local tour guide Tom Hand.

Described as 'the city of balconies' by Mr Callan, the clip shows many familiar sights which remain largely unchanged, such as Chester Cathedral's Refectory and the Town Halll.

But it reveals its age by the presence of shops including the old Intercity trains, Bradford & Bingley and the former Manweb building on Northgate Street.

The Chronicle contacted Hawaii-based Mr Callan, who is still touring the world some 26 years later and he was only too pleased to share his memories of Chester.

"I was so happy to see your town back then and was very impressed by your split-level solution for packing in twice the shops, at a human scale," he said. " I've still never seen anything like it elsewhere.

"The video has proven popular with 45,000 views, and people still make occasional comments on it. We found our guide, Tom, by dropping in on the Tourist Information office and they assigned him on the spot. He really made it memorable.

" I was using now-obsolete Hi8 video, but held it steady, and put a wireless mic on him for good audio. It was just a simple day-trip from London but shows how much one can accomplish in a few hours. I've made 1,000 short travel videos since then, but Chester remains one of my favourites."

Mr Callan added: "I began leading tours of Europe in 1987, and am still at it, with a tour of the British Isles coming up this May, but sadly, without Chester. You are just a bit out of the way."

With thanks to Dennis Callan for use of his video.