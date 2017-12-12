Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

These amazing satellite images show a blanket of snow over Chester - as visible from space.

They were taken between 11.25am and 11.35am on Monday (December 11) by the European Space Agency’s (ESA) Sentinel-2A observation satellite as part of its Copernicus mission.

One of a pair of identical craft built by Airbus, in a 'sun chasing' moving orbit - this is the view from 500 miles above Earth, every 100 minutes and 40 seconds.

(Image: Copernicus Sentinel data 2017')

The regional view shows the extent of coverage in our area - Chester is completely white, while Ellesmere Port has very little, and Liverpool is barely affected.

Handbridge resident John Murray, a data scientist at the University of Liverpool, who passed on the images, said the orbit cycle of each satellite is 143 slightly shifted paths, to cover the entire planet in both directions, and takes a full 10 days to complete.

(Image: Copernicus Sentinel data 2017')

During that time it will pass over Chester twice, so together with sibling Sentinel-2B, the city is scanned four times in each 10 day period.

"An infrared image of Chester shows cold and hot areas," explained John. "The blue tint on areas of shadow is normal on these images which I have created by combining the RGB bands."

(Image: Copernicus Sentinel data 2017')

More details on Sentinel can be found on the ESA website here