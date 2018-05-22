Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A bridge linking England and Wales is to close for repairs meaning the neighbouring villages of Farndon and Holt will be completely cut off from each other for around 10 days.

The grade I listed building and scheduled monument Farndon Bridge was built in 1339 by monks from St Werburgh's Abbey, Chester.

Now it is to undergo significant investment over the summer to preserve it for the future.

Works are planned to commence on Monday, July 16, and will take about 14 weeks.

A full closure to vehicles is required throughout the project to repair this important structure. However, access for pedestrians and cyclists will be facilitated for the majority of the works.

There will be periods during safety critical work that the bridge will need to be closed to all users. However, these periods will only be between 9.30am and 2.30pm on week days.

Current estimates indicate full closures will be in the region of 10 days.

Advance warning of these full closures will be clearly signed using electronic variable message signs in order to keep the public up to date at all times.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause but hope that people appreciate that these works are vital to ensure the bridge remains a key part of our highway network.”

The scheme will comprise re-waterproofing the bridge and improvements to drainage. Existing traffic signals that control the traffic on the single lane structure are coming to the end of their serviceable life and the opportunity is being taken to replace these as part of the works. Ongoing repairs will be required over the next five to 10 years to replace the most heavily weathered masonry elevations of the structure.

■ There will be an informal drop-in information event on Thursday, May 24, 4.30pm-6.30pm, at Farndon War Memorial Hall. This is to provide residents with an opportunity to find out more about the planned maintenance schedule and to ask questions. If you are unable to attend please e-mail any queries to: rurallocality@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk