Fans are reminded this weekend’s Chester FC versus Tranmere Rovers clash is a ticket-only affair.

With just days to go until the derby game, officers are reminding people to buy their tickets ahead of Sunday’s (April 7) match at the Swansway Chester Stadium.

Supporters are warned to expect a ‘visible policing presence’ as part of a strong policing operation aimed at preventing disorder before or after the game.

City centre disorder followed the Chester FC v Tranmere Rovers match in March, 2017, leading to a series of dawn raids in Wirral and a number of arrests.

Superintendent Debbie Hooper, in charge of the policing operation, said: “As with previous games this weekend’s match is a ticket only event, anyone who arrives without a ticket will be turned away.

"I’d also like to remind fans heading to the game that they can expect to see a visible policing presence. We don’t want you to be alarmed or intimidated, this is to reassure the local community and ensure all supporters enjoy the match safely.

“We know that the majority of supporters have good intentions when these two teams come together but a strong policing operation must be in place to ensure the game runs smoothly throughout the day and prevent any disorder before and after the whistle is blown, ensuring that everyone to enjoy a good game and feel safe.”

Anyone looking to report anti-social behaviour or disorder before and after the game is urged to call Cheshire Police on 101 or speak to your nearest police officer. For the latest updates on the day fans should follow the @PoliceChester Twitter account.