Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

It's that time of year when we're all desperate to earn as many extra pennies as we can.

But whether you're looking for a brand new career or a way to make a little bit of extra cash, these job opportunities in Chester are well worth a look...

Guest experience supervisor at Chester Zoo

The zoo is looking for a guest experience supervisor who can work across a range of experiences including admissions, monorail and boat rides.

The role includes supporting the guest service management team to drive and deliver the best customer experience.

Lucky candidates need previous supervisory experience within a fast paced, customer-focused environment, experience managing a large team and a ‘can do’ attitude.

Previous experience working in a visitor attraction environment would be an advantage.

Find out more about this job by clicking here.

Looking for more local jobs? Try Fish4Jobs

Domino's Pizza delivery driver

The Saltney-based position is ideal for someone who loves driving and is looking for a 'fun, flexible' role enabling you to work in a fast paced team environment.

Full time and part time delivery drivers are wanted for the Saltney store and benefits include staff discount and you get to keep your own tips.

Lifeguard at Total Fitness

Total Fitness is looking to recruit full time and part time life guards who are 'keen, self motivated and have a love for life guarding.

The role required a current NPLQ certificate and requires constant supervision of the poolside to look after health and safety of members.

Waiter/waitress at The Chester Grosvenor

'Energetic and motivated' waiting team members are wanted for a full time role at The Grosvenor, and the lucky candidate will ensure the 'seamless' running of the restaurant by providing a cheerful, confident and efficient service to guests.

Enthusiastic individuals are wanted to complement the team in La Brasserie and they must have a passion for giving 'exceptional service and an amazing customer experience'.

Retail assistant at Blue Planet Aquarium

Who wouldn't want to work alongside a backdrop of the Coral reef and tropical rainforest? This leading visitor attraction, which is home to an array of animals in more than 60 naturally themed exhibits from all over the world, is looking for a proactive enthusiastic and approachable person to join its vibrant team.

The lucky candidate's primary objective will be to assist the retail department in driving sales, meeting targets and ensuring visitors have an enjoyable and memorable experience.