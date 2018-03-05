Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Several pubs across Chester and Cheshire are offering customers the chance to win a year's supply of free beer with the launch of a new campaign.

Love Your Pub want to celebrate the humble British pint and 10 lucky people who take the time to visit the web based app www.freedrinkoffer.co.uk could be in with the chance of free beer for a whole year.

Ten pubs across the borough are participating in the campaign and everyone who pays homage to the pumps will get a free beer, just for taking part.

Brigid Simmonds, Chief Executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said: “Pubs are a great place for the community to socialise, but more than this, they are a hub where people get together to do good.

"Whether that’s meeting up with friends or raising money for the local community, pubs and people are a match made in heaven. This campaign is a great opportunity to celebrate the Great British pub with family and friends.”

To sign up for a BOGOF pint in a pub near you and be in with a chance of winning a year’s free beer visit the app using a smartphone or tablet.

The following pubs in Chester and Cheshire are taking part in the campaign:

Olde Red Lion Little Sutton

Cross Foxes, Chester

Dee Miller Kingsway

Gunners Arms, Stanney Grange

Malt Shovel, Neston

Red Lion, Frodsham

Straw Hat, Great Sutton

Blue Barrel, Northwich

Top House, Winsford

Witton Chimes, Northwich