Getting paid to eat your favourite fast food is like a fantasy for most of us, but now you can get an actual job tasting chicken nuggets.

Discount retailer B&M are branching out into selling frozen and fresh food and are on the hunt for a 'chicken nugget connoisseur' which involves testing the snack and providing feedback to make sure it's up to scratch, reports our sister paper The Grimsby Telegraph

The bargain warehouse, which has two stores in Chester, says experience can include, but is not limited to:

Getting the 20 share box of nuggets from McDonalds and keeping them all for yourself

Being the first in the office kitchen whenever someone says there’s cake

That time you tripped and fell at a buffet and saved the plate before yourself

Going to an event or party because there is free food

You value the importance of a fish finger sandwich in life

You can conduct a PowerPoint presentation on the reasoning behind curly fries being nicer than chips.

The retailer said: "Next month we’ll be launching a brand new fresh and frozen food range in a selection of our stores nationwide.

"To help us ensure that the range is the best in the country we’re offering one lucky person the chance to taste test some of our range."

The successful candidate will receive £25 vouchers monthly to spend on fresh and frozen food in their local B&M store.

If you're a non-vegetarian chicken nugget lover and think this could be for you, visit B&M Careers here

