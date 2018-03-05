The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just a couple of months after Chester Zoo announced it was recruiting for a giraffe keeper, a new job vacancy has arisen for someone to lead the carnivore team.

The tourist attraction say they currently have an 'exciting' vacancy for a Lead Keeper to join the carnivore section which offers a 'fantastic opportunity' to work with a wide range of mammal species - ranging from Sumatran tiger, Asiatic lion, Giant otter, African painted dogs, as well as two species of bear.

Looking for more local jobs? Try Fish4Jobs

The successful candidate will be tasked with supervising students and volunteers and working alongside Keepers to undertake the daily animal care duties, focusing on husbandry and welfare.

The winning candidate will be charged with ensuring that all exhibits are of an excellent standard for both animals and visitors alike, and also provide outstanding customer care.

(Image: Steve Rawlins)

The salary for the role is £23,148.52 per annum and a number of 'amazing' benefits including free admittance tickets, a pension scheme and discounted gym membership with Brio Leisure are also on offer.

Other aspects of the role involve representing Chester Zoo and the Carnivore team for media interviews and internal and external meetings, workshops and conferences in the UK and overseas.

For more details on this job and other vacancies at Chester Zoo visit www.chesterzoo.org/footer/careers/latest-job-vacancies