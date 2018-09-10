Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a Runcorn teenager who was murdered on Friday night have thanked people for their tributes and support.

Eddie O'Rourke was stabbed to death on Friday night at a party at Halton Royal British Legion in Runcorn.

Tributes have flooded in for the popular teen and dozens of flower bouquets have been left at the scene where the fight broke out.

Today, his family have thanked the people who have left tributes but are asking that people leave cards and notes instead - report The Liverpool Echo

A spokesperson for Cheshire Police said: "The family of Eddie O’Rourke have asked us to pass on their thanks to those who have left floral tributes outside the RBL in Runcorn following his death.

"They have also asked that rather than tributes being written on the walls well-wishers leave cards or notes that they can keep."

Heartbreaking tributes have been left at the scene already with one saying "I'm torn to pieces".

It says@: "To my angel, you will be truly missed and I will forever love you.

"You'll forever be mind and I will be yours.

"Sleep tight my boy, I'm torn to pieces. I'll give you the best send off.

"I love you more than life itself."

One distraught man paid his own emotional tribute to the victim as he came to pay his respects.

Three teenagers were arrested following the incident and are currently still in custody.

The boys are aged 15, 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of murder.