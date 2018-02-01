Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The family of a murdered young mother from Ellesmere Port are deeply upset after a make-shift memorial was damaged by vandals.

Ellia Arathoon, 29, was killed by Craig Procter, 40, also from the town, who was sentenced to life imprisonment last October after admitting his guilt at the 11th hour.

Her remains were found close between the canal and the M53 at the end of Cromwell Road where pictures of Ellia were later attached to a sign on the canal towpath.

So Ellia’s family were upset on discovering the photos had been cut up and flowers strewn around.

She is survived by her young son Reece, parents Elaina and Lee and sister Emma.

Emma said: “It’s upset us a lot – that’s our place we go for my sister to remember her and keep nice for her.”

She described whoever had destroyed the memorial as ‘horrible, nasty, spiteful people’ and ‘a nasty scumbag’.

Almost 90 people have commented on Facebook in support of Ellia’s family.

Ellia was sofa surfing at the time of her death and had stayed at Procter’s home periodically. She was last seen at a party with Procter on October 28, 2016, by friends.

The pair left in the early hours of the following morning and made their way to the his house. This was the last time she was seen alive, her remains being found five days later in a wooded area by the M53 following an extensive search by police.

The search was sparked after Procter told a family member and his ex-partner that he had killed Ellia and they alerted police. Procter was arrested and, as the investigation progressed, further damning information came in from the community.

Ellia’s tearful best friend Steph Griffiths, from Ellesmere Port, led the tributes at her funeral where she described her pal as having a ‘beautiful soul’.

Cheshire police were not aware the damage to the memorial had been reported but promised a PSCO would take a look while out on their beat.