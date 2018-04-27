Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A family are 'devastated' following the death of their loved one in a collision on the northbound carriageway of the M53.

Mark Griffiths, 29, was driving a black Peugeot 307 when he was involved in a collision with two large goods vehicles by junction nine, near Ellesmere Port , about 5.50am on Thursday, April 26.

Mark, from Ellesmere Port, was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital after suffering serious injuries but sadly died.

Mark’s family said in a statement: “The family and friends have been left completely devastated by the sudden death of Mark and are in complete shock at this moment. We respectfully ask that family are allowed time to grieve at this time and try to come to terms with what has happened.

“We will release details of the funeral arrangements when known but we wish to take this opportunity to urge anyone who may have witnessed anything in relation to this incident to please contact the police and try and help them so we can get answers to the many questions we have at this time.”

Anyone with information should contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 46513. To submit dashcam footage to police click here .

■ Two men arrested in relation to the collision have since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.