Across Cheshire families can look forward to journeying together through the solar system, launching live rockets and learning how to keep zoo animals fit and healthy this half term, as the ‘Amazed by Science’ family festival kicks off.

The schedule for this fun science festival is packed with so many hands-on educational STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) activities taking place both indoors and outdoors for children of all ages until Sunday, June 3.

Events will be happening at more than a dozen different locations over nine days including The Lion Saltworks, Jodrell Bank, Chester Zoo, and Catalyst Science Discovery Centre; as well as city centre hubs at Chester Town Hall Square and The Port Arcades in Ellesmere Port.

Crewe Library will be hosting a fantastic ‘Keep Calm... I’m an Engineer’ workshop where visitors will have just one hour to become engineers, finding solutions to problems to re-build our world.

There are no right or wrong answers on the day instead only creativity, critical thinking and plenty of fun.

This particular event has been designed with deaf audiences in mind and will be accompanied by a professional BSL interpreter to aid communication.

This year will also see Alderley Park added to the list of inspiring new venues, where the brilliant team from Mad Science will be create their ‘ooey gooey’ science class at the ‘Slime Zone Funstation,’ teaching children all about polymers and their uses, with a pot of slime for everyone to take home.

Aspiring pilots will then explore the science of aerodynamics, creating their own paper planes and sending them down the runway at the Flight Station.

There will be opportunities for families to learn about science as they shop too, at Golden Square Shopping Centre in Warrington and Vue Cinemas in Ellesmere Port.

Other festival highlights include the chance to take part in dramatic sinking and floating experiments at The Anderton Boat Lift in Northwich, exploring ‘the science of poo’ and other animal behaviour with Zoo Rangers at Chester Zoo; and meeting a real life astronomer at Jodrell Bank.

Now in its fifth year, the annual science festival is organised by Marketing Cheshire and sponsored by several big names from the science community including headline sponsor Essar along with SP Energy Networks, Urenco, Waters Corporation, Global Atkins and Siemens.

The fun-filled calendar hopes to inspire our young scientists of the future, and highlight the world class STEM organisations and professionals based in the county.

Ian Cotton, head of communications at Essar Stanlow, said: “Changing the way children see science is a key part of the Amazed by Science Festival and we’re proud to support the event.

“We hope to see local families learning more about the world of science whilst having great fun together this half term.”

Through their continuing involvement in the festival the team at Jodrell Bank also aim to help children to understand the wide range of careers available in the field of science and technology in the talent-rich area of Cheshire.

Professor Teresa Anderson, director of Jodrell Bank, said: “This wonderful festival celebrates science, technology and engineering across Cheshire and our aim is to create a real buzz around science and the great number of ways you can have fun and learn at the same time.

“We want to inspire young people and make them aware of the vast range of careers that can be opened up for them when studying STEM subjects, as well as to understand the relevance of science in our day to day lives.”

To find out more about the events available, sign up for alerts and information on the website at www.amazedbyscience.co.uk or by following @amazedbyscience on twitter or via facebook.com/amazedbyscience.