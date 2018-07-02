The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parts of the UK could be hit with a hosepipe ban as the country's summer heatwave rages on.

Ireland has already seen a hosepipe ban implemented following the dry spell, and as temperatures continue to soar in the UK, water companies have urged homeowners to curb their water usage.

But what is a hosepipe ban and what happens if you break that ban; are there punishments?

We have had a look at what it could mean for you.

What exactly is a hosepipe ban?

A ban on the use of hosepipes means that people are prohibited from using a hosepipe to water their garden, wash their car (or private boat, lucky you), or to fill or maintain a swimming or paddling pool, pond or fountain.

There are some expectations, and the general public can still water their plants with a watering can, reports Birmingham Live.

What if you break a hosepipe ban?

Anyone found to be breaking a hosepipe ban could be prosecuted in court and fined up to £1,000.

Powers given to utility companies under the Flood and Water Management Act 2010 allow them to set the terms and conditions of the ban, such as the time period and hours it's in force.

How to help prevent a hosepipe ban

United Utilities have issued a plea to customers to conserve water wherever possible – after a huge increase in demand was sparked by the ongoing heatwave.

On Saturday (June 30) an additional half a billion litres was used, with similar demand expected today, the company said.

The water supplier is urging customers to take a number of steps to help avoid a hosepipe ban.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

In a text to customers the company said: "The hot weather means we're seeing a massive increase in water consumption across our area.

"We urgently need your help and support to avoid a hosepipe ban.

"You can help us by turning off your garden sprinklers, not using your hosepipes and taking shorter showers and not baths this weekend.

"The demand is so high, particularly during peak times, that we are struggling to get enough water around the system quick enough.

"If we can all do our bit this will reduce the risk of lower water pressure or no water at all."

The first hosepipe ban began in Northern Ireland at 6pm on Friday, with Severn Trent joining United Utilities in asking customers to help conserve water.

The heatwave is expected to continue well into this week, with highs of 28 degrees expected.