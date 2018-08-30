Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Drug dealers caught at last year's Creamfields festival have been jailed for more than 30 years following a Cheshire police crackdown.

The 13 men and one woman who hail from as far away as Scotland and Kent were sentenced and brought to justice following their arrests at the Daresbury festival in August last year.

They were carrying ketamine, MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine worth thousands of pounds at the three-day music event, reports The Manchester Evening News.

The operation saw 153 people arrested overall at Creamfields last year – with 131 of those for drugs offences. More of those dealers are facing jail in the coming weeks.

Detective Sergeant Nicola Evans added: “Before the festival we worked really hard in trying to ensure that attendees were fully aware of the consequences they would face if they brought illegal drugs onto the site.

“They were also given every opportunity to get rid of the drugs in surrender bins before going through the search process. We were encouraged that the bins were more full than they had been previously – showing that the majority of people are listening to what we are telling them.

The people sentenced last week are those who ignored that message, and they are now paying for that.”

Here are the 13 young men and a woman who were sentenced at Warrington Crown Court:

Adam Al-Najahi

Adam Al-Najahi, 21, of Ashton Close, Eastham, Merseyside, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs (MDMA). He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

George Allgood

George Allgood, 20, of Saxon Close, Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs (MDMA). He was sentenced to two years and six months in prison.

Kieran Clark-Howlett

Kieran Clark-Howlett, 21, of Hawley Road, Dartford, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs (Ketamine). He was sentenced to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and he was ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work.

Lewis Collins

Lewis Collins, 21, of Bryn Onnen, Abergele, Wales, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine and MDMA). He was sentenced to three years and nine months jail.

Alex Elliot

Alex Elliot, 18, Greenfield Park, Stoneybank, Musselburgh, Scotland, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs (MDMA) and possession of class A drugs (cocaine). He was sentenced to two years and four months.

Charlie Gratton

Charlie Gratton, 24, of Ladyfern Way, Norton, Stockton-on-Tees, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs (MDMA) and possession with intent to supply class B drugs (Ketamine). He was jailed for three years.

Alfred Hansen

Alfred Hansen, 18, of Harrow Way, Andover, Hampshire, pleaded guilty possession with intent to supply class A drugs (MDMA) and supplying a class A drug. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison.

Soner Karaman

Soner Karaman, 22, of Kimptons Mead, Potters Bar, Hertfordshire, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs (Ketamine) and acquiring criminal property. He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for two years. He was also ordered to carry out a 35 day rehab order and 150 hours’ unpaid work.

Joseph Kirkham

Joseph Kirkham, 20, Clarence Road, Tranmere, Merseyside, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs (cocaine). He was sentenced to two years in prison.

Hannah Lewis

Hannah Lewis, 21, of Carrick Knowe Gardens, Edinburgh, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs (cocaine and MDMA) and possession of a controlled drug, class B. She was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Lloyd Roberts

Lloyd Roberts, 20, of Princess Street, Barnsley, South Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class B drugs (ketamine). He was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for two years and ordered to carry out 200 hours’ unpaid work.

Jack Shone

Jack Shone, 19, Green Meadows, Hawarden, Flintshire, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of class A drugs with intent to supply (cocaine and MDMA). He was sentenced to three years and three months.

Christopher Steven Parker

Christopher Steven Parker, 21, of Alistair Drive, Bromborough, Merseyside, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply class A drugs (MDMA). He was jailed for three years and four months.

Arran Wharton-Craven

Arran Wharton-Craven, 23, of George Street, Cleethorpes, Lincs, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to supply class A drugs (MDMA) and two counts of possession with intent to supply class B drugs (ketamine) and supplying a controlled drug of class A. He was sentenced to three years and six months in prison.