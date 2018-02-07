Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An extra £445,141 of funding has been secured to help tackle the annoying problem of potholes across the borough.

The Department of Transport cash will complement Cheshire West and Chester Council ’s own budget to support repairs, extra patching and surface treatment schemes.

At this time of year sub-zero temperatures lead to an increase in the number of potholes on the borough’s roads.

The ‘birth’ of a pothole begins after water seeps through cracks in the road caused by passing vehicles. During periods of extreme cold, this water then freezes and expands.

This causes more cracks to form in the road and the asphalt is pushed out like a bubble.

The hole gets larger every time water seeps into the hole, freezes and expands.

With the base weakened, traffic causes more wear and tear, making the hole even bigger.

This is not always a lengthy process either – under certain conditions potholes can develop very quickly, sometimes in as little as 24 hours.

CWaC says highways staff carry out regular inspections of the network to identify potholes and other defects so they can be repaired.

Councillor Karen Shore, cabinet member for environment, said: “On average we repair over 5,000 potholes a year. We see an increase in the number appearing on the borough’s roads at this time of year.

“Please report potholes through our Your Streets website - westcheshireyourstreets.co.uk/road-care-scheme. Serious defects are prioritised first and may at this time of year consist of a temporary type repair as the cold weather affects the type of repair we can carry out to fix potholes.

“Repairs are normally carried out with hot materials in average temperatures. During cold weather this means temporary repairs are made with temporary material keeping the network serviceable and drivers safe.

“The location of each defect is accurately logged and a permanent repair will be included in an appropriate programme of works, whether that be surface treatment pre-patching or a programme of patching works later in the year.”

To report a pothole, click here.