Dreams really can come true at the Passion for Power Classic Motor Show - particularly if those dreams are about snarling V12s, curvaceous red Ferraris, brutally powerful Lamborghinis and gorgeous shaken-but-not-stirred Aston Martins.

The show takes place at Tatton Park, Knutsford, on August 18-19, and is set to feature an unrivalled selection of the finest exotic metal car fans will see this year.

While the Dream Cars Pavilion is where visitors can get up close and personal with some of the fastest, rarest and most dizzyingly expensive supercars on the planet, the event is also attended by car clubs from all over the country - displaying hundreds of meticulously prepared classics.

If it is parts for visitors’ own cars they are after, they can always come along and browse the extensive autojumble.

There really is something for everyone at Passion for Power and show-goers can expect to find all the usual facilities too – refreshments, beer tent, food stands, children’s rides, live entertainment, plus much more.

Event planner Andy Kitchen said: “Passion for Power is going to be a knockout show, with the dream car pavilion packed with the finest supercars on offer.

“We can’t wait for the public to see the incredible machines set to be displayed this year!”

Tickets for the show bought on the day cost £9 for adults, £3 for children (10-15 years) and under-10s go free.

Normal park entry charges apply and gates open at 9.30am.

For more information visit cheshireautopromotions.co.uk.