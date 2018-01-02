Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Quick-thinking former Chester City FC manager and ex-Liverpool captain Mark Wright and his wife Sue alerted emergency services and helped rescue horses after spotting the Liverpool Echo Arena car park fire.

The pair were about to drive out of the building with six youngsters, including their daughter, when they spotted a Land Rover had burst into flames just before 5pm on New Year’s Eve.

Sue dialled 999 and took a photo of the dramatic scene to show firefighters the origin of the blaze which eventually destroyed 1,600 cars and seriously damaged the seven-storey car park.

As Mark took the children outside, Sue went down to the ground floor – where horses involved with the Liverpool International Horse Show in the Echo Arena had been stabled – to make sure the animals and stable hands got out safely.

Mark, who had three spells managing Chester City FC, told the BBC : “We looked across and you saw flames coming out of the bonnet of one car. What we thought was hold on a minute, the car is going to explode and we had got three little foster children with us and we had got our own daughter and two of her friends. So we had got six little ones.”

And the former England star added: “There was smoke everywhere so for me the most important thing was getting down the stairwells and the children, getting them to safety.”

His wife Sue, who is managing director of Signature Living, said: “There was a car on fire. There was nobody there. I rang 999 and straightaway took a photograph of the car because I wanted to be able to show the fire brigade when I got downstairs exactly the location, where it was.”

She continued: “We got evacuated to this side of the building. Mark and the kids were safe here. I said I’m going round to see what’s happening about the horses. I just decided to run past security and just go in.”

The horses were stabled on the ground floor of the car park where Sue found there was no panic.

“All the young stable lads and girls were there. They were calm, it was all very quiet in there but they were just needing direction so I just took it upon myself. I said ‘Right, OK. Everyone listen to me. We’re going to bridle up the horses and we are going to get them out. I want you to all leave calmly now’.”

She said water from the firefighting operation was starting to come through the ceiling and the ‘horses were getting a bit spooked by that’.

But Sue concluded: “We got all the horses out. I ran down each stable run – I think there were about six or seven stable runs – there must have been about 60 horses in there and checked that every stable was empty. And I shouted to security, ‘It’s all clear’.”

No casualties were reported and no animals hurt but the damage caused is expected to run into millions of pounds.