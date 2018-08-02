Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ex-Chronicle photographer Lee Thompson and wife Radha Vyas have been featured by US business website Forbes.com after their London-based travel company was valued at almost £10m.

Lee and Radha’s story is one of romance but also what happens when two entrepreneurial spirits combine successfully on a project.

Lee, 36, from Vicars Cross , Chester , said: “I was not the best academically in school. I struggled throughout school and didn’t get the grades which may explain why I became so driven.

"I got the job of photographer at the Chester Chronicle when I was aged 17 and from that moment I’ve never looked back.”

Lee was living in London when he met Radha on a dating website in 2012 although it turns out they were living just two streets apart.

At the time she was involved in raising money for the not-for-profit sector, had worked all over the world and spoke four languages.

He was a photo journalist for UK national newspapers covering breaking stories around the world including the tsunami in Japan, Egyptian revolution, and Libyan conflict.

Radha had spotted a gap in the market – group adventure holidays for solo travellers, young professionals in their 30 and 40s.

The two not only fell head over heels in love but were able to combine their skills to create a company boosted by viral marketing. The Flash Pack was born.

Things really took off when Lee gained permission from the Brazilian tourist board to take the ultimate selfie at the top of Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro back in 2014 during the run-up to the World Cup.

Lee’s exploits gained publicity for the travel business around the globe that no amount of money can buy. The phone rang off the hook.

Lee, a former Christleton High School pupil, says business is ‘going well’ and hopes their 24-strong team will double within the next six months with rapid growth in the US market.

But while the company may be valued in the millions, Lee says he and Radha often joke that they don’t live the high life and are not yet personally wealthy.

“I’m driven by success in anything I do,” explained Lee. “I’m just tuned that way. I’ve been running marathons and trying to improve my times. It’s not about the money, it’s about being successful.”

Lee still pops in to see his old colleagues at the Chester Chronicle from time to time and on one occasion bumped into Sir Paul McCartney in the city centre on his way to the office.

But Sir Paul, who was with Heather Mills at the time, was asking for no photos to be taken so the globe-trotting cameraman obliged and did not produce a single image for The Chronicle as he is such a fan!

For more information, visit the Flash Pack website .