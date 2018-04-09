The video will start in 8 Cancel

Former Cheshire Phoenix basketball star Jamell Anderson has made headlines around the world after proposing to his girlfriend on the court at the Commonwealth Games

Moments after England's 81-54 victory over Cameroon, he enlisted the help of his team-mates to get girlfriend - fellow basketball player Georgia Jones - to come to the centre of the court.

When she did, the 27-year-old who plays club basketball in Spain, got down on one knee to pop the question in front of thousands of people, reports The Mirror.

Jones had been watching the men’s game after having earlier contributed nine points to help the England women’s team to a 78-51 win over Mozambique.

A video released by Team England showed the men's team gathered in a post-game huddle but as the players broke, Anderson was waiting down on one knee.

"I only told them just now," the 27-year-old Anderson said of getting his team-mates involved.

"They initiated the plan really well, so that went perfectly.

It's been on my mind for a while, so now I can just play basketball."

Anderson plays his club basketball for Polideportivo La Roda in Spain while Jones, 28, plays for Manchester Mystics in the Women's British Basketball League.

"I had absolutely no idea," Jones said. "He told me I was just getting a picture taken. I'm just in shock."

Anderson said: "We both worked so hard for this opportunity to be here.

“Basketball is a very big part of our relationship, so it just made sense to do it here."

Anderson got the blessing of Georgia's father Jeff, a former England international and head coach of Manchester Mystics, before his on-court proposal.

England head coach Andreas Kapoulas offered his backing, saying: "I'm so happy for both of them, they're a great couple.

"I've never had a player propose on court before and I wish them so many years of happiness together."

It is believed that Jones’ brother Callum, also a basketball player, and their parents Jeff and Freda were at the match when the proposal happened.