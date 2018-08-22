Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Milkmen in Chester are reporting booming numbers new customers thanks to a surge of interest in ‘plastic pollution’ across the city.

Local hipsters digging the retro vibe of having a milkman is one reason for growth at Mortons Dairies on Saughall Road in Blacon but bosses also point to growing local awareness of the plight of animals and sealife being affected by discarded plastic bottles as the major reason.

Mortons Dairies has delivered milk in glass bottles in Chester for nearly 100 years.

It has more than 140,000 glass bottles in circulation and delivers more than 27,000 pints of milk from seven depots across Liverpool, Chester and Wirral on a fleet of around 100 electric milk floats daily.

The family-owned business is now one of the UK’s largest privately owned dairies, with more than 50,000 customers and 200 staff.

Julian Harrison, managing director of Mortons Dairies, said: “We have seen a massive increase in orders from new customers in Chester who are specifically requesting glass bottles.

“I think people are hearing and seeing the impact plastic pollution has on our environment and are deciding to do whatever they can about it.

“We have delivered glass milk to the doorstep for nearly 100 years, so if people want to do their bit for the environment by getting milk in glass we are happy to provide it.

“People can play a small but significant role in saving the planet one pint at time.

“The fact that milkmen like us deliver their milk from electric floats only increases the environmentally friendly impact customers are making.

“We are delighted to see so many new customers signing up, especially young people and families who have never had a milkman before.”

As well as domestic customers Mortons Dairies also supplies milk to large corporates and SMEs as well as Liverpool Football Club and the NHS.

The dairy has launched it’s ‘Pints for the Planet’ campaign which gives people in Chester, particularly those who have never had a milkman before, the chance to try a free pint of fresh milk in a bid to switch them from plastic to glass.