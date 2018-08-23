Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Everton Football College has launched a new Ellesmere Port-based satellite site for its post-16 educational provision, delivered in association with Vauxhall Motors Football Club.

Due to open in September 2018, Everton Football College will provide opportunities into the wider world of football while offering students the chance to train and compete in a professional sports environment.

Formerly known as Everton Sixth Form College, the re-branding to Everton Football College will enable the college to access the National Football Youth League, a nationally recognised competitive league that bridges the gap between academy and college football.

As a student of Everton Football College, pupils will be encouraged to improve their life chances and embark on a chosen pathway towards work or university.

The post-16 curriculum delivered by Everton Football College offers a wide range of educational and sporting opportunities designed to inspire and motivate as students plan for their future including:

UEFA accredited coaching throughout the courses.



Training and coaching at least three times a week.



National competitive games in English College Leagues.



Playing and training on two brand-new 4G pitches as well as the highest standard of grass pitches at Vauxhall Motors.



The opportunity to play for Vauxhall Motors and create a pathway to semi-professional and professional clubs.

The new facility at Vauxhall Motors Sports and Social Club in Ellesmere Port will not only offer the same opportunities for outstanding educational results but also the chance of football development including UEFA accredited coaching and training at least three times a week, the opportunity to play for Vauxhall Motors Football Club and create a pathway to semi-professional and professional clubs.

The programme will also offer budding footballers the opportunity to play at the highest standards in the youth development scene as well as the chance to gain priceless work experience in places such as China, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Principal of Everton Free School and Everton Football College Richard Cronin said: This is an exciting opportunity for young people to combine playing football at an elite level with an outstanding educational offer. In addition, they will develop as young football coaches honing their skills supporting the work of Everton in the Community. Students will access pathways to higher education and scholarships leading to the world of work.”

Chairman of Vauxhall Motors Football Club Tony Woodley added: “Our brand new £1million Vauxhall complex with 4G pitches, a new clubhouse and state of the art classrooms will help to improve football and educational skills in some of the most deprived areas of the UK. All of us at Vauxhall Sports Club are looking forward to working with Everton Football College to help make the difference that our children deserve.”

Everton Football College teachers are committed to a ‘Nil Satis Nisi Optimum’ educational experience and the specialist classrooms and resources will encourage students to reach their potential. For the last three years, Everton Football College students have achieved above-national-average pass rates, celebrating 100% attainment.

As a student of Everton Football College young adults will become an equal partner in their education, taking responsibility for their own progress as they move towards year 12 and 13. Students will be supported with excellent pastoral care and have access to a wide array of additional extra-curricular opportunities developed with just one goal – to help them succeed.

Supported by Everton Football Club and Everton in the Community, Everton Free School and Everton Football College created history in September 2012 when it became the first club-community scheme in the country to be awarded funding by the Government to open a free school.

For more information contact Maxine Spooner, Head of Sixth Form at Everton Football College on 0151 438 2277 or visit www.evertonsixthform.com