Passion for Learning CIC has forged a new partnership with Essar at Stanlow in a project to help children in Ellesmere Port primary schools achieve their true potential.

Passion for Learning CIC is a charitable organisation with more than 100 volunteers, who provide support to children in primary schools across Cheshire West, particularly Ellesmere Port and Chester .

With the emphasis on learning through play, Passion for Learning volunteers work with more than 300 children, both one to one during the school day as well and through a network of after-school enrichment clubs.

Managing director of Passion for Learning, Diane Clark, who set up the organisation six years ago, said: “Our team of committed volunteers help by providing the kind of flexible support which is tailored to the child’s own interests and motivations.

“For some time, we have been aware that many children are excited by games and activities which are rooted in science, technology, engineering and maths, like LEGO or Minecraft, so we are particularly thrilled by this collaboration with Essar.

“Using books, games, crafts, construction and conversation we work to develop learning skills, nurture social and emotional skills, promote literacy and bolster the confidence and self-esteem that we know is crucial to effective learning.”

Diane continued: “We are delighted by the support which Essar has committed to us in a number of different ways, from sponsoring the service we provide to schools in Ellesmere Port to helping us with educational experiences to enrich the children’s learning.

“Their support enables us to provide volunteers to a number of local schools, along with the resources that they need to help the children they see.

“Our unique approach identifies the subject the child is interested in and then builds this into an area of in-depth knowledge.

“In this way, we help the children develop their tenacity and commitment to learning, through regular encouragement and introducing new resources to build on their curiosity and extend their understanding.”

Head of communications and community Ian Cotton said: “We are excited about the opportunity to help children at schools local to our Stanlow refinery to learn and make progress, in order they can achieve their true potential.

“We recognise the difference an encouraging and consistent volunteer can make to the children who would benefit from some additional help at school.

“As a local employer, we also have a vested interest in ensuring the young people in our region develop the skills they need in order to become part of the workforce of the future.

“Building an interest in the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths) subjects is also a key component of our support through Passion for Learning.”

Passion for Learning is keen to hear from people who are interested in supporting the local community, perhaps by becoming a volunteer in a local school or contributing in another way.

Diane continued: “Essar’s help to us as an organisation is tremendously valuable.

“We want the children in Ellesmere Port to begin to develop an idea of their potential, by understanding the businesses and industries which exist in their community.

“Creating meaningful connections between organisations and local children, showcasing what careers they might aspire to, is part of Passion for Learning’s core mission.”

Passion for Learning is seeking volunteers to go into primary schools in Ellesmere Port, for between 1.5-3 hours a week.

No prior experience is needed as full training and support is provided. Local travel expenses are paid.

For more information about the volunteering opportunities on offer, please contact diane.clark@passion-for-learning.com or call 07966 404355.