Two employees from Essar’s Stanlow refinery have been able to make a valuable difference to charities close to their hearts thanks to the company’s Let’s Give programme.

The initiative links its commitment to safety directly with charitable giving, as donations are made to local charities nominated by employees who have had personal dealings with them.

Lee Finnegan, a construction supervisor at Stanlow, put HIP (Head Injured People) Cheshire forward for a donation, in recognition of the support they have provided for his brother Scott.

The group provides information and local social activities for people living with head injuries, as well as support for their carers and family.

Lisa Forbes from HIP Cheshire was delighted with the donation: “Our support group relies heavily on donations, so the £3,000 from Essar has made a huge impact.

“As well as our regular coffee mornings in Ellesmere Port, we try to arrange activities and outings for everyone to have a bit of fun together.

“The donation will really help towards funding these.”

Billy Picton, a loading gantry operator at the refinery, nominated the Bren Project which offers people with learning disabilities and autism the opportunity to experience supportive work placements in Cheshire.

Billy is a regular customer at their cycle workshop Bren Bikes in Chester, which itself hosts placements and supports individuals’ development.

Graham Weaver, manager at the Bren Project, said: “Without donations such as this, we wouldn’t be able to carry on the work we do.

“We are really grateful to Billy for nominating us for the Let’s Give scheme, it helps us to continue our focus on getting people with autism and learning disabilities active in the world of work.”