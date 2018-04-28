The Chester Half Marathon takes place this weekend (Sunday, April 29), with the roads in and around the city centre severely impacted.
Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) have issued a list of road closures that will affect traffic on roads in the city centre, Bache, Mollington, Saughall, Woodbank, Shotwick, Ledsham, Capenhurst and Shotwick.
The following lengths of road will be closed at 5.30am for an anticipated duration of eight and a half hours:
- Northgate Street – Hunter Street to Eastgate Street
- St Werburgh Street – Northgate Street to Eastgate Street
- Eastgate Street – Northgate Street to The Eastgate
- Foregate Street – The Eastgate to St John Street
- St John Street – Foregate Street to Little St John Street
The following length of road will be closed southbound at 7.30am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours:
- Watergate Street – Nicholas Street/St Martin’s Way to City Walls Road/Nuns Road
- New Crane Street – City Walls Road/Nuns Road to Chester Racecourse Entrance
The following lengths of road will be closed at 7.30am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours:
- Nuns Road – Black Friars to New Crane Street / Watergate Street
- City Walls Road – Stanley Place to New Crane Street / Watergate Street
The following lengths of road will be closed at 7.30am for an anticipated duration of five and a half hours:
- Raymond Street – Canal Street to Bouveire Street
- Cheyney Road – Stadium Way to Parkgate Road
- Bouverie Street – Cheyney Road to Garden Lane/Raymond Street
- Walpole Street – Parkgate Road to Bouverie Street
- Garden Lane – Cheyney Road to Canal Street
- Canal Street – Raymond Street to Upper Northgate Street
- Upper Northgate Street – Canal Street to The Northgate
- Northgate Street – The Northgate to Hunter Street
- Saughall Road - Cheyney Road to Deva Link
- Stadium Way - Whipcord Lane to Saughall Road
The following lengths of road will be closed at 8am for an anticipated duration of two hours:
- Bridge Street – Grosvenor Street to Watergate Street
- Watergate Street – Bridge Street to Nicholas Street/St Martin’s Way
The following lengths of road will be closed at 8.30am for an anticipated duration of four and a half hours:
- Old Parkgate Road – Parkgate Road to Townfield Lane
- Blacon Avenue – Blacon Hall Road to Countess Way Roundabout
- Parkgate Road (Northbound) – Walpole Street to Countess Way Roundabout
- Parkgate Road - Countess Way Roundabout to the A550 Welsh Road
- Liverpool Road to Parkgate Road Southern Link Road - Liverpool Road to Parkgate Road
- A5117 from Parkgate Road to Dunkirk Roundabout
The following lengths of road will be closed at 8.30am for an anticipated duration of five hours:
- Deva Link – Saughall Road to Countess Way Roundabout
The following lengths of road will be closed at 8.45am for an anticipated duration of one hour:
- Grosvenor Street - Grosvenor Roundabout to Bridge Street
- Grosvenor Road (Northbound) - Overleigh Roundabout to Grosvenor Roundabout
The following lengths of road will be closed at 8.55am or an anticipated duration of 35 minutes
- New Crane Street - Immediately outside of the entrance to Chester Racecourse to Nuns Road
- Watergate Street – Nicholas Street/St Martin’s Way to City Walls Road/Nuns Road
The following length of road will be closed at 9am for an anticipated duration of 30 minutes:
- Nicholas Street (northbound) at its junction with Watergate Street
- St Martin's Way/Nicholas Street (southbound) - Watergate Street to Grosvenor Roundabout
The following lengths of road will be closed at 9.15am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours:
- Woodbank Lane – The A550 Welsh Road to Parkgate Road
- Lodge Lane – Woodbank Lane to Church Road
- Church Road – Fiddlers Lane to Newcroft
- Fiddlers Lane – Long Lane to Parkgate Road
The order will also:
- Prohibit loading and unloading at 5.30am for a maximum duration of eight and a half hours on Upper Northgate Street/Northgate Street between its junctions with Canal Street and St Werburgh Street
- Prohibit waiting at 6am for a maximum duration of 61/2 hours on Garden Lane (west side) - from a point five metres south of the party wall of No’s 51/53 Garden Lane for a distance of 10 metres in a northerly direction
Alternative routes for traffic
- Traffic diverted from Parkgate Road (Welsh Road to Countess Way section) should proceed via A550 Welsh Road, B5463 Ledsham Road, A41 Chester Road/Liverpool Road and A5116 Liverpool Road.
- Traffic diverted from Parkgate Road (Walpole Street to Countess Way section) should proceed via A5116 Liverpool Road and Countess Way
- Traffic diverted at Overleigh Roundabout should proceed via Overleigh Road, Handbridge, Lower Bridge Street, Pepper Street, Vicar Lane, Love Street and use A5268 St Oswalds Way and in reverse for traffic diverted at Bridge Street
- Traffic diverted at Dunkirk Roundabout should proceed via either the M56 or the A5117 Dunkirk Way to the A41 Liverpool Road. Residential access will be allowed to Powey Lane