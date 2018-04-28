Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Chester Half Marathon takes place this weekend (Sunday, April 29), with the roads in and around the city centre severely impacted.

Cheshire West and Chester Council (CWaC) have issued a list of road closures that will affect traffic on roads in the city centre, Bache, Mollington, Saughall, Woodbank, Shotwick, Ledsham, Capenhurst and Shotwick.



The following lengths of road will be closed at 5.30am for an anticipated duration of eight and a half hours:

Northgate Street – Hunter Street to Eastgate Street

St Werburgh Street – Northgate Street to Eastgate Street

Eastgate Street – Northgate Street to The Eastgate

Foregate Street – The Eastgate to St John Street

St John Street – Foregate Street to Little St John Street

The following length of road will be closed southbound at 7.30am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours:

Watergate Street – Nicholas Street/St Martin’s Way to City Walls Road/Nuns Road

New Crane Street – City Walls Road/Nuns Road to Chester Racecourse Entrance

The following lengths of road will be closed at 7.30am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours:

Nuns Road – Black Friars to New Crane Street / Watergate Street

City Walls Road – Stanley Place to New Crane Street / Watergate Street

The following lengths of road will be closed at 7.30am for an anticipated duration of five and a half hours:

Raymond Street – Canal Street to Bouveire Street

Cheyney Road – Stadium Way to Parkgate Road

Bouverie Street – Cheyney Road to Garden Lane/Raymond Street

Walpole Street – Parkgate Road to Bouverie Street

Garden Lane – Cheyney Road to Canal Street

Canal Street – Raymond Street to Upper Northgate Street

Upper Northgate Street – Canal Street to The Northgate

Northgate Street – The Northgate to Hunter Street

Saughall Road - Cheyney Road to Deva Link

Stadium Way - Whipcord Lane to Saughall Road

The following lengths of road will be closed at 8am for an anticipated duration of two hours:

Bridge Street – Grosvenor Street to Watergate Street

Watergate Street – Bridge Street to Nicholas Street/St Martin’s Way

The following lengths of road will be closed at 8.30am for an anticipated duration of four and a half hours:

Old Parkgate Road – Parkgate Road to Townfield Lane

Blacon Avenue – Blacon Hall Road to Countess Way Roundabout

Parkgate Road (Northbound) – Walpole Street to Countess Way Roundabout

Parkgate Road - Countess Way Roundabout to the A550 Welsh Road

Liverpool Road to Parkgate Road Southern Link Road - Liverpool Road to Parkgate Road

A5117 from Parkgate Road to Dunkirk Roundabout

The following lengths of road will be closed at 8.30am for an anticipated duration of five hours:

Deva Link – Saughall Road to Countess Way Roundabout

The following lengths of road will be closed at 8.45am for an anticipated duration of one hour:

Grosvenor Street - Grosvenor Roundabout to Bridge Street

Grosvenor Road (Northbound) - Overleigh Roundabout to Grosvenor Roundabout

The following lengths of road will be closed at 8.55am or an anticipated duration of 35 minutes

New Crane Street - Immediately outside of the entrance to Chester Racecourse to Nuns Road

Watergate Street – Nicholas Street/St Martin’s Way to City Walls Road/Nuns Road

The following length of road will be closed at 9am for an anticipated duration of 30 minutes:

Nicholas Street (northbound) at its junction with Watergate Street

St Martin's Way/Nicholas Street (southbound) - Watergate Street to Grosvenor Roundabout

The following lengths of road will be closed at 9.15am for an anticipated duration of two and a half hours:

Woodbank Lane – The A550 Welsh Road to Parkgate Road

Lodge Lane – Woodbank Lane to Church Road

Church Road – Fiddlers Lane to Newcroft

Fiddlers Lane – Long Lane to Parkgate Road

The order will also:

Prohibit loading and unloading at 5.30am for a maximum duration of eight and a half hours on Upper Northgate Street/Northgate Street between its junctions with Canal Street and St Werburgh Street

Prohibit waiting at 6am for a maximum duration of 61/2 hours on Garden Lane (west side) - from a point five metres south of the party wall of No’s 51/53 Garden Lane for a distance of 10 metres in a northerly direction

Alternative routes for traffic