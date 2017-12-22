Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brave Chester leukaemia survivor Erin Cross is particularly looking forward to Christmas this year.

It's not because the seven-year-old is doing anything hugely exciting - what Erin is most looking forward to is wearing her Christmas pyjamas and drinking hot chocolate on Christmas Eve.

It'll be a quiet festive period for Erin, spent with her parents Sarah and Antony, but that's exactly what the family want - because it was this time last year that Erin from Upton was undergoing a lifesaving bone marrow transplant to rid her of acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

That was the final piece of the jigsaw after a challenging year for the Cross family, which saw Erin undergo months of gruelling treatment in the USA, as a result of a huge public appeal that raised funds to pay for it.

After spending months in Seattle having Car T Cell therapy to get her into remission, Erin spent Christmas undergoing the transplant, which has given her a second chance at life.

Now, as her second Christmas in remission approaches, Sarah says Erin is doing 'really well' and is excited for Christmas.

"At a recent test, she was still in remission," she said. "She is still having ECP treatment for her graft verses host disease but this has recently been reduced to monthly which is great and means less hospital visits for Erin.

"We are really looking forward to a Christmas at home with family - last Christmas Day Erin was very poorly on the bone marrow unit at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital awaiting her transplant so we hope that this year will be very different."

Sarah added: "She is getting really excited now and looking forward to drinking hot chocolate on Christmas Eve wearing her Christmas pyjamas!"