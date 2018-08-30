Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Entertainer has exchanged contracts with Cheshire West and Chester Council to open a new toy shop in Barons Quay.

Selling all the latest and most popular toys, such as PJ Masks, Lego Friends and L.O.L, it is hoped the new store will attract thousands of families to Northwich.

Cabinet member for economic development and infrastructure Cllr Brian Clarke said: “This is exciting news for the town and for local residents.

“Negotiations are currently underway with several other retail and leisure businesses and we would hope to announce these over the coming weeks and months – adding to the fashion retailer who signed up to Barons Quay back in May.

“The council has always seen Barons Quay as a long-term commitment and just one part of a wider regeneration programme for the town centre.”

Andrew Milner-Walker, head of property at The Entertainer, said: “We pride ourselves on being the best loved toy shop; one that creates memories and delivers outstanding customer service so that families want to keep coming back.

“We chose Northwich as it’s a town with big ambitions, and we see The Entertainer as being part of the transformation of what is already a busy and vibrant place to shop”.

Handover of the 3,000 square foot unit close to ASDA and Marks & Spencer is planned for the end of September, with the toy store anticipated to open in time for Christmas.