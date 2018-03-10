Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Comedians will become amateur history professors during a night at the museum with a comic twist.

Comics from up and down the country are performing at ‘Carry on Curating’, taking place at Chester’s Grosvenor Museum on Friday, March 16.

They will create improvised routines after seeing slides of exhibits kept at the museum. The catch? They have never seen any of the slides before and will be making it up on the spot.

The show has been described as a humorous take on a TED talk as our ‘experts’ comment on the artefacts and offer explanations as to what they might possibly be.

It will be hosted by Chester comedian Danny McLoughlin, who has regularly performed at the UK’s biggest comedy clubs and whose bold delivery and innate sense of humour has seen him support numerous acts on tour including Sarah Millican and Sean Lock.

Councillor Louise Gittins, cabinet member communities and wellbeing, said: “Danny is the perfect person to MC for this mix of culture and comedy. It’ll be like a cross between ‘Time Team’ and ‘Who’s Line is it Anyway’ and promises to be an excellent night.”

The event runs from 7.30pm to 9pm on Friday, March 16, in the Lecture Theatre at the Grosvenor Museum. Tickets are £10, which includes a glass of wine or a soft drink. Tickets are available from the website or on the door on the night.

■ Admission to Grosvenor Museum is free. It is open 10.30am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday, and 1pm-4pm on Sundays.