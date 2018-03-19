Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A special event is being held at Chester Racecourse this summer to celebrate English Wine Week.

The Wine School of Cheshire will host a showcase event for English Wine Week 2018 at Restaurant 1539, Chester Racecourse on Saturday, June 2.

The English Wine Producers and the UK Vintners Association have merged to become Wines of Great Britain, to be known as WineGB, representing quality wines from both England and Wales.

Julia Trustram-Eve of WineGB said: “English Wine Week is a national campaign, designed to raise awareness of English wine across the country. There are a wide range of activities which take place across the country to celebrate English Wine Week.

“It marks the start of the tourist season, and the vineyards themselves are waking up to the new growing season – there is plenty to see and enjoy.”

This year, The Wine School of Cheshire is again embracing Chester’s proximity to the Welsh border to include Welsh wines within their annual feature event for English Wine Week by hosting an afternoon of food and wine tasting at Restaurant 1539 at Chester’s historic racecourse.

Richard Smith, founder of the wine school, said: “I am proud to have worked together with the English Wine Producers (now WineGB) at RHS Tatton Park over the last two summers presenting quality English and Welsh wines to show visitors.

“There are around 500 vineyards in England and Wales and a selection of the best will be on tasting at this entertaining event in Chester, which will start with The Gusbourne Estate’s Brut Reserve vintage sparkling which we adopted as our house fizz in January.”

Also expected to be on tasting will be The Ridgeview Estate, supplier to both Buckingham Palace and Downing Street, together with premium winemakers such as Sixteen Ridges, Camel Valley and the Bolney Estate.

The Wine School of Cheshire always features affordable wines which are available from local retailers. They do not sell wine therefore allowing guests to come along without the worry of any sales pressure at the end of the event.

The Wine School of Cheshire’s signature Saturday wine tasting afternoons in Chester always include a four-course gourmet lunch by Restaurant 1539’s executive chef Daniel Speak, giving guests the opportunity to enjoy the best of wine and food pairing in a relaxed atmosphere.

Dining events are usually limited to just 14 guests with the feeling of an intimate dinner party with good friends.

Tickets can be purchased via The Wine School of Cheshire’s website at www.cheshire.wine