Engineers are carrying out urgent safety repairs to an electricity pole near Tarvin which was involved in a collision with a vehicle this morning (May 9).

The incident happened on the A51 Tarvin Road leading to traffic congestion at the time.

SP Energy Networks engineers were called after a member of the public reported the pole had been left in a damaged condition.

Engineers have managed to ensure no local properties were left without power but for the safety of road users it was necessary to replace the pole.

To work securely, temporary traffic lights have been put in place.

A spokesperson for SP Energy Networks said: “We apologise for any inconvenience our work may cause for drivers in the Tarvin area, but it is very important that the damaged pole is replaced quickly.

"This will ensure that power supplies are secure for the local area and also keep the road safe for drivers. We are working as quickly as possible to complete the repairs and remove the traffic lights. We thank local residents for their patience while the works are ongoing.”

It is anticipated that the work will be completed by early evening today (May 9).