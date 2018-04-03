Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police staged a dramatic rescue of a woman in distress from the River Dee in Chester over the Easter weekend.

Chester officers dived into the freezing cold water just before 4am on Saturday (March 31) to save the woman's life after receiving reports she was 'in distress'.

Fire crews, a water rescue unit and the rope rescue unit arrived on the scene shortly afterwards and assisted paramedics with administering first aid to the woman.

She was taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital suffering from hypothermia.