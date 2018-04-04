Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police, ambulance and three fire engines are currently on the scene of two separate collisions on the M53 near Cheshire Oaks (Wednesday, April 4).

One lane is closed and heavy traffic is building due to the first incident on the southbound carriageway at J11 where the M53 meets the M56 which involves a number of vehicles and is not expected to be clear for another two hours at least.

The other incident has happened on the northbound carriageway at J9-10 northbound of the M53 where two lanes of three are currently closed.

North West Motorway Police said they are dealing with the incident with Highways England, who have advised drivers to allow extra time for their journey as heavy delays are building.

The latest update from Highways England is suggesting the motorway is not likely to return to normal until after 5pm.

Highways England added: "All emergency services remain on scene, and recovery is now en-route. There are delays of 20 minutes on approach."