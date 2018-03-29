Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people are currently being treated for smoke inhalation following a fire at a second floor flat in Chester this morning (Thursday, March 29).

Fire crews were called to a building on Albion Street at 11.27am after reports of a blaze involving an oven hood in a flat.

Crews had to wear breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet as well as use a thermal imaging camera to tackle the fire.

An ambulance is also on the scene.

A Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the fire has just been extinguished and that two people are receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.