Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An Elvis Tribute Night at the Cheshire View has raised £1,200 for the Critical Care Unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital .

The event was organised by Jonathan and Angela Smith in memory of their son Paul who died in 2009 aged 28. This event now takes their fundraising total up to nearly £20,000.

Paul’s dad Jonathan wanted to thank a number of people who helped make the event such a success.

He said: “In particular Paul Larcombe, who put on a fantastic show as Elvis on the night, the impressive Cheshire View venue in Christleton, all the donations from Speedy Service Ltd, Premier Plants of Ledsham and other local businesses and all the friends and family who attended and helped make the night such fun. I would particularly like to thank my wife Angela, daughter Vicky and her husband Peter, for their support.”

Community and events fundraiser at the Countess Kathy Kenney said: “We are very grateful for the continued support of Jonathan and his family. All sorts of fundraising has been undertaken, golf days, fancy dress evenings and now a super fun Elvis Tribute Night – all of which have been a great success.

“Their fundraising has helped purchase additional equipment to support the care of patients in our Critical Care Unit.”