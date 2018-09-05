Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Members of the public are invited to learn more about a proposed energy research centre criticised by anti-fracking campaigners.

A drop-in event is taking place at Elton Community Centre, School Lane, Elton, on Tuesday, September 11, between 5-9pm, concerning the planned Cheshire Energy Research Field Site at nearby Ince Marshes.

Natural Environment Research Council (NERC), a non-departmental Government body, commissioned the British Geological Survey (BGS) to deliver the project.

A planning application is expected this autumn.

The Ince Marshes site will involve drilling 80 observation boreholes with a base at the University of Chester’s Thornton Science Park.

BGS says the network of boreholes has been designed to enable scientists to study geology in unprecedented detail, to observe how fluids and gas flow within underground systems.

Anti-frackers demand the research centre concentrates on renewables but avoids investigations perceived as supporting the shale gas industry.

But supporters argue the monitoring station would keep an independent watchful eye on any commercial operators given permission to frack in the area with all data freely available.

And the centre won’t just investigate shale gas and will also examine carbon capture and storage while a sister site in Glasgow will focus on geothermal energy.

Professor Mike Stephenson, director of science and technology, wrote: “Research into natural sustainable resources for heat and energy is a vital part of tackling climate change. New low-carbon energy technologies must be developed. To do so, we need to understand more about the rocks below our feet.

“The Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) and the British Geological Survey (BGS) are two of the UK’s leading scientific organisations. We want to create an observatory to study the underground environment, much in the way that Jodrell Bank was created to study space.

“The observatory would be a world-class research site bringing together leading scientists and engineers, and looking at how rocks could be utilised for new energy technologies. Over the last year, we’ve created lots of opportunities for you to find out about the observatories and tell us what you think.

“We’ve also been working on the observatory design and the technical details needed for a planning application. Now, we’re ready to show you the full plans. We’d like to invite you to a community meeting to find out where the proposed boreholes would be located and consider the technical details. We’d like to update you on our progress and listen to your views once more.”

Anyone who can’t attend the meeting can view the plans online from the same day.