A children’s hospice has had a helping hand in the shape of a swish sports tourer.

Vauxhall at Ellesmere Port has helped Claire House Children’s Hospice keep moving by loaning a brand new Astra Sports Tourer to assist them with their work.

Claire House and a team of volunteers spent a weekend at the Spring 1k, 5k and 10k races in Sefton Park, Liverpool, where there were around 7,000 people supporting the day either running or spectating.

Jessica Campbell from the hospice said: “We would like to send a huge thank you to the team at Vauxhall, Ellesmere Port who have made it possible for us to attend these events with ease.

“The Astra Sports Tourer meant that we were able to have a big presence on the day with lots of Claire House branding to raise both money and awareness so we are able to reach more children and families who need hospice care and support”.

Claire House Children’s Hospice helps seriously and terminally ill children live life to the full by creating wonderful experiences for them and bringing back a sense of normality to family life.