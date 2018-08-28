Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are keeping an open mind as to whether a cash machine attack in North Cheshire is linked to a previous raid in Ellesmere Port.

Detectives investigating an ATM burglary at a convenience store in Warrington are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

They say that at 3.10am on Thursday August 23 four men gained access to the Co-operative supermarket ATM on Cotswold Road, Warrington.

The offenders cut through the mental shutters using a power tool before smashing through the store’s glass. The men then removed the money from inside before making off from the scene in a dark coloured car.

All of the men were wearing balaclavas.

Det Con Jason Heath of Warrington CID said: “As part of our investigation we are keeping an open mind as to whether this incident could be linked to a previous one in Ellesmere Port and two in the Chorley area.

“While our enquiries continue I want to appeal to anyone with any information to come forward and call 101.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting IML 162706, give the details via https://cheshire.police.uk/contact/general-enquiries or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.