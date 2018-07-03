Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port’s iconic boat museum is celebrating being saved from dereliction along with other waterways throughout the country.

Thomas Telford’s much loved docks on the town’s waterfront at South Pier Road, now the National Waterways Museum, were rescued in the 1970s by a team of volunteers many of whom still dedicate their time to the museum including museum president Di Skilbeck.

But in 1968 the British Transport Act had set the scene for a 50 year renaissance of the country’s waterways which have since been turned from a national disgrace into a national treasure it is claimed.

In Ellesmere Port and throughout the country the Act and tireless efforts by passionate canal lovers have protected waterways from dereliction and destruction.

The Act was overseen by north west transport minister and canal enthusiast Barbara Castle and marked the turning point for the waterways from being a declining freight network to becoming a major leisure feature.

Designed by Telford in the mid 1800s Ellesmere Port was the largest inland waterway dock complex in Britain.

At its busiest time, the mid 1800s, ‘massive’ quantities of materials passed through its locks with records showing that in just over six months more than 14,000 tons of iron ore were transported through the port.

With the growth of the railways, road transport and the Manchester Ship Canal the dock was abandoned in the 1960s with a group of volunteers coming together in 1973 to rebuild the warehouse and lock system.

They founded the museum which, in 2005, became the National Waterways Museum.

The historic attraction is now a leisure destination for visitors from across the north west and further afield with the museum telling the story of Ellesmere Port’s industrial past and also showing the change in waterway traffic since the 1968 Act.

Visitors can see the leisure boat Amaryllis and hear the 1960s holiday experiences of boater Bob Doyle and his family on their Water Miss cruiser. They can also take boat trips along the waterway to experience a little of today’s ‘slow travel’ offered by the canal.

Graham Boxer, head of museums for the Canal and River Trust charity which runs the museum, said: “Our waterways have seen remarkable change from carrying freight through their use for leisure activities to a new era for improving the wellbeing of visitors.

“In the 1960s many of our canals were within a hair’s breadth of being lost forever. Today they are important outdoor spaces that can play a vital role in transforming the health and wellbeing of our nation.

“Without the Act and the extraordinary efforts of volunteers we wouldn’t be able to offer outdoor spaces sorely needed by today’s modern society for exercise, quiet reflection and relaxation.

“And the same can be said for our museum. It’s thanks to our 200 plus volunteers that we are able to tell the story of the past and also look to the future. The museum provides a vibrant meeting point for the whole community with opportunities to get involved in everything from arts and crafts to hands-on conservation and education work.”

The museum says it relies on its volunteers and always welcomes more. Anyone keen to get involved in volunteering will find further details at canalrivertrust.org.uk/nwm or by calling the museum on 0151 355 5017 or 0151 373 4373.

The Canal and River Trust itself cares for and brings to life 2,000 miles of canals and rivers across England and Wales. The 33,000 boats on today’s waterways throughout the country are said to be more than at the height of the industrial revolution.