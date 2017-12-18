Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Ellesmere Port youngster George Shaw enjoyed a VIP behind-the-scenes tour of Everton’s training ground last week along with his team mates from Cerebral Palsy United FC.

Young Evertonian George, who lives with cerebral palsy was thrust into the limelight in 2016 when his dad Dave filmed him scoring a goal and celebrating despite suffering from cerebral palsy and being told he may never walk.

The video was sent to his idol, then Everton player Gerard Deulofeu, and went viral all over the world. George went on to appear on many TV programmes and famously beat Ross Barkley, Kevin Mirallas and Aaron Lennon to the ‘Goal of the Month Award’ in January 2016 after scoring at Goodison Park during half-time at the Blues fixture against Swansea City.

Almost two years on, the 11-year-old, who attends The Whitby High School and plays for Cerebral Palsy United FC development team, was presented with the first ever USM ‘Unlock the Potential’ access-all-areas pass at Finch Farm by new manager Sam Allardyce as the club kicks off its Blue Crimbo initiative.

As part of the special Blue Crimbo visit they also took part in a coaching session with Everton in the Community coaches before being joined by some other special guests.

Once George and his friends had gotten over the shock of having the opportunity to train at Finch Farm, they were surprised by none other than the new Blues boss Allardyce who presented George with the first ever USM ‘Unlock the Potential’ access-all-areas pass.

After explaining the perks of the pass and catching up with George and his team-mates about their recent results, the manager was more than happy for George to take hold of the microphone and ask him a few questions of his own.

Allardyce said: “Every Evertonian and a lot of people who follow football will be familiar with George, his incredible story and his passion for this great club and we were absolutely delighted to welcome him and his friends to USM Finch Farm this week as we kick-off celebrating Blue Crimbo.

“George and the rest of his pals at Cerebral Palsy United are a fantastic group of young people and we wanted here at the club to give them an afternoon to remember at a special time of year.”

Next to pop in on the session were Kevin Mirallas, Ademola Lookman and Morgan Schneiderlin who were all keen to hear from George about his special Finch Farm experience.

After being put through their paces by EitC Disability Coaches John and Matty, the enthusiastic group of youngsters took a quick water break before being surprised by captain Phil Jagielka, Seamus Coleman and Aaron Lennon who all stuck on training bibs and joined George and his team-mates for a game of football before getting lots of photographs and autographs.

Recapping on his day, George said: “Words can’t describe it – just to be able to play alongside Seamus, Aaron and Jags is absolutely brilliant. The team really enjoyed it but I think I was a bit starstruck when everyone kept walking in. I was trying to play football but I kept getting distracted!”

Everton winger Aaron Lennon, who was pipped to the post by the youngster for the ‘Goal of the Month’ award two years, added: “George is unbelievable – for me and the lads he is an inspiration. You could really see how much he and his team-mates enjoyed the day and us older lads couldn’t wait to join in and play with them.”

