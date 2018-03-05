Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Boom town Ellesmere Port could see more than £16m pouring into the local economy from the 2,000 plus new homes being built in the area.

The huge financial boost is said to highlight the wider economic benefits that housebuilding brings to communities.

The influential Ellesmere Port Development Board and the borough council say they are very much looking to build localities and not just homes, an aspiration backed up by the new figures.

While 1,000 new homes are underway on sites in Ellesmere Port and a further 1,150 are set to be built before 2020, a raft of other benefits are being delivered in the area as a result, it has been revealed.

As a result of developments currently underway housebuilders will be contributing, subject to viability appraisals, more than £4.5m towards affordable housing, almost £5m towards education provision and £3.4m towards areas for play and sport according to the research.

Local transport will be boosted by almost £2m and around £385,000 will be provided for open spaces and wildlife habitats.

Healthcare will receive a £500,000 boost, an allocation will see £355,000 for regeneration, to include local shops while £10,000 is earmarked for improvements to highways.

In addition, with the Home Builders Federation estimating an average of 4.3 jobs are supported for every new home built, that could amount to more than 9,000 jobs being sustained in the area it is argued.

Development board chairman Chris Farrow said: “The rate at which new homes are being built and new jobs are being created in the town, Ellesmere Port is in the midst of a boom.

“These financial contributions, agreed as part of the planning process and the resulting benefits for communities are only set to increase with in excess of 3,000 homes in the pipeline up to 2030.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new residents and also ensuring existing residents continue to benefit from the wider improvements being made in and around the town.”

Borough housing chief Ellesmere Port councillor Angela Claydon (Lab) said: “There is a need for high quality and affordable new housing in Ellesmere Port and it’s vital to ensure the surrounding neighbourhoods reap the benefits that new developments can bring.

“Developers are making further contributions to the communities in which they build through legal agreements as part of the planning process. This additional money provides ring-fenced funds for education, healthcare, transport and much more to benefit residents.”

Among the new homes being built in the area are those by Anwyl and Persimmon at Ellesmere Park, Barratt at College Gardens, Countryside at Wellington Place, Linden at Chase Park, Macbryde at Oakley Park and, on the outskirts, Redrow at Ledsham Garden Village.

It was also announced recently that a £3m Government grant will unlock even more new homes at Rossfield Park, close to the town centre.

Hundreds of properties have already been completed in early phases but later stages stalled due, in part, to the increased costs of building a new railway footbridge over the Hooton-Ellesmere Port line.

The grant will enable the construction of the footbridge to improve pedestrian and cycle links at Rossfield Park and surrounding areas while a further 233 new homes can now be built at Rossfield Park in the next five years.

The development board, in partnership with Marketing Cheshire, recently launched ‘The Port’s the Place’, a promotional campaign to target home buyers and boost the town’s reputation as a superb place to live.