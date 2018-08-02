Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

With schools officially out for summer, an attraction on Ellesmere Port’s waterfront is offering something to keep everyone happy from horses and fishing to story-telling and steam days.

The busy programme is taking place at the National Waterways Museum on South Pier Road.

Events start with Let’s Fish on a Friday running on August 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31. Aspiring anglers and those who’ve not done it for a while should head to the museum where the Canal & River Trust team and local angling club will provide expert coaching and all the equipment including tackle, bait and permits.

Fishing is said to be ‘a great way to unwind, enjoy the waterways and discover the fascinating wildlife that lives below the water’s surface’.

Steam Days at Thomas Telford’s historic dock will run on August 5, 12, 26 and 27, September 9, October 7 and November 4.

The massive Victorian steam driven pumping engines will be in steam showing the power that once drove the hydraulic cranes and capstans at the dock. Dating back to the 1870s the engines were built by W G Armstrong & Co, a major name in engineering who supplied machinery to London’s Tower Bridge.

When the docks closed in the 1960s the engines fell out of use but thanks to years of restoration work visitors can now enjoy a chance to see and hear them ‘in steam’ once again.

Story Makers on August 6, 13 and 20 will offer the chance for young writers age 5 to 11 in the museum’s Story Maker’s Club to get together to craft tales based on the docks and the fascinating objects to be found in the museum.

During the final session the stories will be read out and certificates awarded to all the story makers.

With narrow boats and barges known for their colourful decorations and the waterways a great inspiration for arts and crafts Craft Makers on August 8, 15, 22 and 29 will enable younger visitors to get creative with daily colouring activities.

On Sunday, August 12, the museum will revisit the era when powerful heavy horses steadily pulling a narrow boat helped shape the history of the waterways and the country.

Visitors will have the chance to witness real horse-power in action with narrow boat Regulus while a trip in a horse-drawn carriage will offer a different view of the museum’s historic seven acre site. There will also be pony rides for younger visitors.

The museum’s working forge will be fired up and filled with noise and heat as the blacksmith hammers out horse shoes and iron wares. Other equine-themed activities will include traditional children’s games, a horse shoe hunt, hobby horse making and a hobby horse assault course.

Chatting through the decades with costumed interpreters will be on offer on August 12 and 26, September 9, October 21 and November 18.

Featuring the Porters Row cottages the four dwellings are some of the oldest houses in Ellesmere Port and were lived in until the 1980s.

Each now tells their individual story with rooms and gardens that turn back the clock to the 1830s, 1900s, 1930s and 1950s. On certain days visitors will meet the characters who would have worked in the docks and called the cottages their home.

On the third Sunday of every month, including August 19, the museum craft group will be demonstrating their boating craft skills. The group also meets every Tuesday and welcome new members.

Boat trips along the Shropshire Union canal will run daily throughout the summer at 1pm and 2pm bringing to life the changing fortunes of the canal and its people. Travelling at the traditional 4 mph passengers will be taken through Ellesmere Port’s ever-changing industrial landscape with its atmospheric views.

The trips are adults and concessions £3, children £2. Visitors should call the museum on 0151 355 5017 to check availability on the day.

Admission to the museum is £9.75 for adults, £8.50 for concessions and £6 for 6-15 year olds. Under-fives come in for free and other tickets are available. The price includes all events and temporary exhibitions.